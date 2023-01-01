Black_3840x1380_Lede.png
Don Saladino

Fitness expert and one of your GolfPass instructors, Don began curating a golf fitness regimen when first training his brother, a top amateur golfer. He's now the owner and founder of Drive 495 in NYC, a workout facility catered to golfers.

Don Saladino

Don leverages the experiences of specialized strength and conditioning coaches, physical therapists, PGA instructors along with nutrition and lifestyle coaches. Born of a philosophy that analyzes first, Don seeks to improve strength and balance in specific areas of the golf game to enhance energy and lower handicaps.

GolfPass Coaching Plans
golf-fitness-for-everyone-with-whoop-1134x1608_poster.jpg
2020workoutsthumbnail.png

Watch Don Saladino's Favorite Tips
Half Kneeling Rotation
1:33
Don Saladino: Standing Chest Press
2:02
Plank Touches
1:06
Don Saladino: Strengthen Your Legs
4:54

Fitness Tips with Rory
Daily Video Tips
Rory's Strength Day Workout
6:08
Daily Video Tips
Anti-Rotation Core Workout
2:08
Daily Video Tips
Split Stance Weight Lift
2:05
Daily Video Tips
Recovery Stretching
2:54
Daily Video Tips
Weighted Step-Ups with Rory
2:23
Daily Video Tips
Muscle Recovery with Rory
2:48
Warm-Up and Flexibility Tips
Easy Mobility Routine
2:19
3 Pre-Tee Time Warmups
1:48
Last-Minute Pre-Round Warmup
1:46
Drink Up!
2:37
Morning Routine
3:55
Don Saladino: First-Thing Exercises
3:22
3 Evening Exercises
3:39
Ideal Golf Nutrition
3:24
5-Minute Mobility Routine
6:14
3-Part Morning Routine
4:38
Strength and Core Exercises
Suspension Pushups
1:44
Forearm Rotation
1:38
Conquer Back Soreness
3:13
Squat and Roll
1:08
Underhand Forearm Curl
1:38
Achieve a better shoulder turn with the reach back drill
1:28
Power up your swing with the overhead smash
1:49
Add oomph to your swing with metabolic training
1:06
Shoulder Standing External Rotation
1:58
Reducing Shoulder Stress
1:18
Side Shuffle
1:01
Bear Crawls
1:46
Body Saw
1:58
Lying Leg Raises
1:28

Don Saladino's 20 Healthy Tips For 2020
Tip 1 - Couch Stretch: Eliminate tightness in the hips
1:57
Tip 2 - Modified Pigeon Pose: Opens areas of your glutes and gets your hips firing
1:26
Tip 3 - Squatting: Prepare your body for daily bending on and off the course
1:18
Tip 4 - Standing Hip Airplanes: Overcome the struggle of getting the lower body to fire
1:18
Tip 5 - Why Is My Back Sore? Improve back soreness with hamstring stretches and breathing drills
1:47
Tip 6 - Downward Dog: Maintain a better golf posture
1:54
Tip 7 - Dead Buck: Build a stronger core to maintain posture during your golf swing
1:53
Tip 8 - Hydration: Improved performance and recovery
1:32
Tip 9 - Leg Lowering: Strengthen your abs and core to help with transfer of energy to hit the ball farther
1:42
Tip 10 - Thread the Needle: Preparatory movement to get ready for a round
1:19
Tip 11 - Childs Pose: Increase shoulder and quadricep mobility
1:35
Tip 12 - Banded Passer: Lubricate joints to develop shoulder and lats mobility
1:15
Tip 13 - Banded Face Pull: Help protect your body to be more resilient
1:42
Tip 14 - Med Ball Slam: Teach your body to be fast, powerful and efficient
1:36
Tip 15 - Side Med Ball Pass: Develop more speed in your golf swing
4:11
Tip 16 - One Arm Carry: Build a more resilient shoulder to transfer into your golf swing
1:18
Tip 17 - Forearm Stretch: Avoid getting disconnected in the hands and gain mobility in your wrists
1:58
Tip 18 - Single Leg RDL: Increase mobility in your hamstrings to loosen the lower back
2:04
Tip 19 - Kettle Bell Roll: Deep tissue work to allow hip flexors to release
1:36
Tip 20 - Wall Foam Roll: Gain better length in your backswing
1:25

Notable Students

The PLAYERS Championship - Final Round
Keegan Bradley
PGA Championship - Final Round
Luke List
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By MasterCard - Round One
Morgan Hoffman
Don Salidino
Don Saladino's Training Facility
Drive 495, located in NYC, offers total fitness at an unparalleled level. Dedicated to holistic training, Drive 495 defies conventional gym standards with an innovative approach to fitness that’s both individualized and socially motivating.
