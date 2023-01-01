Beginner Golf Tips
Golf is a game for a lifetime, and it's never too late or early to get started. With the help of GolfPass, you can learn everything about the game from how to hold the club to the best ways to have fun on the course.
Top Beginner Golf Articles
Quick Beginner Golf Tips
Breed's Basics: Etiquette and practice tips for beginners
Breaking Into The Game: Beginners
Want more tips from GolfPass?
Daily Video Tips give you access to the best instruction from our world-class GolfPass instructors
Arnold Palmer - How He Gripped The Club
Arnold Palmer gives you an up-close look at his iconic grip that set the foundation for his 7 Major titles and legendary career.
Beginner Fitness Tips
Level Up Golf with Alex Riggs: Lessons for Beginners and High Handicappers
More Golf. Better Golf.
GolfPass benefits include 12 x £25 monthly anytime tee time credits - that's £300 a year to go play golf any time, any day you want. On top of that you'll get a £40 Taylormade code to use on their website. Plus, all the great benefits of GolfPass Video such as on-demand lessons, access to all GolfPass exclusive content like The Conor Moore Show and Ask Rory plus Golf Channel originals like The Big Break.
-
£19.00 / Per Year
£99 / Per Year
- Find fixes for all your golfing faults
- GOLF Channel fan favorites, including Big Break and Feherty
- Golf specific workouts you can follow easily
- Watch on major platforms like SKY Q, Amazon & Apple TV
- Access anywhere with the GolfPass App
- Save with Annual
£4.99 / Per Month
- £25 tee time credit every month, that's £300 a year!
- £40 TaylorMade online voucher
- Transform you game with world class instruction
- Find fixes for all your golfing faults
- Golf specific workouts you can follow easily
- GOLF Channel fan favorites, including Big Break and Feherty
- Watch on major platforms like SKY Q, Amazon & Apple TV
- Transform your game with world class instruction
- Find fixes for your golfing faults
- Golf specific workouts you can follow easily
- GOLF Channel fan favorites, including Big Break and Feherty
- Watch on major platforms like SKY Q, Amazon & Apple TV