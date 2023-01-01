fix-your-slice-with-irons-lede.jpg
How to Stop Slicing Your Irons

Learn from world class instructors on how to get rid of the dreaded slice. GolfPass has dozens of videos & drills you can do at home to fix your slice and get the club in a better position at impact. Use these tips to become more consistent with your approach shots and start shooting lower scores.

The Slice Cure
3:27
Cameron McCormick: Slice Fix
3:13
Tip 66 - Michael Breed - Key To Stopping The Slice
1:36
Andrew Rice: Stick To Your Shot Shape
2:18
Tip 47 ‑ David Toms ‑ Practice With A Towel
2:49
Tip 27 ‑ Karen Palacios-Jansen ‑ Stop Over The Top
1:19
On-Plane Backswing
5:20
Closing The Clubface
4:04
Strengthen the Clubface
3:31
Fix A Steep Downswing
2:59
Stop Coming Over-The-Top
0:59
How to Hit High Draws
4:55
