Get an up-close look as 15-time major winner Tiger Woods and the TaylorMade product development team pore over data from thousands of shots and cutting-edge designs to develop revolutionary clubs.
How Tiger Woods Hits a Wedge Shot
Wedge play is an art form and Tiger's creativity has made him one of the best to ever do it. Alongside other Team TaylorMade superstars, Tiger explains some of his thoughts when hitting a wedge.
- He controls distance with the speed of his arms
- How the club path moves after impact effects the amount of spin put on the ball
- It's all in the hands
