Chris Como has dedicated his life to coaching golfers of all levels to achieve their goals. In order to learn the most effective coaching practices in the game, Chris has spent his career either working for or studying with many of the preeminent teachers and influencers of the game such as Osteopath Guy Voyer and PhD Stuart McGill. With his vast real-world teaching experience, Chris teamed up with renowned PhD biomechanist Dr. Young-Hoo Kwon to advance golf performance from a unique perspective while while publishing multiple biomechanics studies in scientific journals. Chris Como has worked with top players on each professional tour – most notably Tiger Woods from 2014-2017 and currently, Bryson DeChambeau.